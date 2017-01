By Garikai Dzoma

A year ago if you wanted a simple SSL certificate for your site or application you had to part with your hard earned dollars to get it. Granted that the cash shortages were still not known to most of us, liquidity was already a problem. On 12 April last year Let’s Encrypt changed all that. […]

SSL cetificate authority Let’s Encrypt issues over 20 million certificates – here’s why their work’s a big deal

