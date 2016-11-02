By Batsirai Chikadaya

Earlier this week President Mugabe gazetted Statutory Instrument 133 of 2016 providing the necessary legal framework for the “legal” introduction of bond notes as accepted legal tender in Zimbabwe. Following the gazetting of the SI, Zimbabwean Banks have now started to amend its client terms and conditions in a move that looks to protect themselves against […]

Stanbic Bank amends its client terms & conditions after bond notes legalized

