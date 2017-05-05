Stanbic Bank helps reduce need for cash

STANBIC Bank Zimbabwe has increased the number of merchant bill payment options on its Blue247 mobile banking platform as it seeks to facilitate payment without the need to access hard cash in this cash crisis.

The bank’s Head of Digital Channels Paul Banga, said the new merchant bill payment options stretched from tertiary institutions, where account holders can pay their fees on the platform, to retail institutions such as Edgars, allowing customers to pay off their accounts conveniently using their mobile devices.

“We are pleased to introduce these additional billers to our customers and we hope that they will take advantage of this offering to help them manage the need for cash”, said Banga.

Additional billers that have already been activated on the bank’s mobile platform include ZOL, Zimbabwe School of Mines, Bulawayo City Council, TV Sales & Home, Women’s University, Africa University, Edgars, Jet, Truworths, Topics, Powertel as well as Econet, Netone and Telecel postpaid bills (Contract lines). This new list added to the existing Telone, DSTV, Airtime (all networks) and ZESA billers brings the bill payment options available on Blue247 to a total of 18. The bank is currently working on adding more billers for its customers’ convenience.

Banga confirmed that Stanbic Bank is on a digitization journey, and one of the key offerings any bank can give its customers in order to migrate transactions from the branch onto digital platforms, is the convenience of increased bill payment capabilities on universal mobile devices.

“We do have other digital platforms such as Online and Enterprise Banking for personal, business and corporate clients, but we also understand the need for our customers to transact even without an internet connection, hence the move to increase our mobile banking capabilities”, he said.

Prevailing cash shortages have seen the Zimbabwean populace progressively adjusting to cashless transactions and embracing strategic solutions such as mobile and online platforms being offered by various financial institutions.

Meanwhile, NMB Bank has launched an interactive support centre, while also launching itself onto social media, providing customers with several means of interacting with the bank and obtaining information and assistance online.

The bank now has a presence on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and WhatsApp for feedback purposes. Existing and potential customers can now contact the bank using any of these means or through an online support portal, Lionel Chinyamutangira, NMB’s chief banking officer, said.

“The portal, which can be accessed by visiting http://onlinesupport.nmbz.co.zw, enables customers to chat with a bank representative in real time or leave their enquiry. They can track progress on query resolution on the portal,” said Chinyamutangira.

“One can choose to be a once off user by simply logging in a query or be a regular user by signing up, which then gives one the added functionality of tracking status on query resolution,” he said.

When the query has been resolved customers can rate how satisfied they were with the bank’s response.

The support centre also provides answers to a range of frequently asked questions, which enables clients to obtain help quickly.

“This portal allows customers sitting anywhere in the world to log in an enquiry with the bank and track progress on its resolution. It allows them to rate our service in query resolution, thus enabling us to service our clients better,” Chinyamutangira said.

He emphasised the importance the bank attaches to feedback from clients, as it enables the bank to continuously improve its service and ensure it meets their expectations.

“We believe we have a lot to learn from our clients by capturing their feedback on service experience. We therefore encourage all our stakeholders to get social with us through WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook,” he said.