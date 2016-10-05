Standard Bank voted best overall bank in Africa, Scoop 27 awards

STANBIC Bank Zimbabwe’s parent company, Standard Bank Group – which is Africa’s largest bank by assets, has been voted the Best Overall Bank in Africa in the 2016 Euromoney Real Estate Survey Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

The Group also scooped 27 awards from Global Finance, Euromoney and EMEA Finance Treasury Services. The 27 awards were presented at the just ended annual Sibos conference in Geneva.

Standard Banks’ Head of Real Estate Finance, Gary Garrett said the Group was delighted to have been acknowledged as the Best Overall Bank in Africa by Euro-money.

“These awards provide further affirmation of Standard Bank’s client-centric strategy and acknowledgement of our cross-border capabilities and local insight… We are uniquely positioned to understand the dynamics of doing business across the continent and our on the ground presence in the countries in which we operate allows us to partner with clients looking to grow their businesses across Africa,” said Garett.

The Euro-money Real Estate Survey Awards recognise excellence in the real estate sector. These awards are awarded through peer recognition by a broad range of participants and industry experts across the sector. Companies that participate in the survey include banks, property developers, investors, asset managers, legal firms and other relevant real estate stakeholders.

Speaking after scooping the 27 awards Standard Bank’s Head of Transactional Products and Services, Hasan Khan said: “These accolades reaffirm the relevance of our universal banking proposition in which we look to partner with our clients in identifying, managing and leveraging growth in Africa.”

“Building the financial infrastructure that will power the growth of Africa’s domestic economies and regional markets as the continent emerges as a key global player is deeply rewarding,” said Mr Khan.

Euro-money named Standard Bank Best South African Trade Bank. EMEA Finance Treasury Services awarded Standard Bank; Best Cash Management Services in Africa, Best FX Services in Africa, and Best Transactional Bank for FIs in Africa.

Standard Bank was recently named Best Transactional Bank for Africa 2016 by The Banker, and has also been named Best Trade Bank in sub-Saharan Africa and Best Trade Bank in Africa awards by Trade & Forfaiting Review.

Despite global economic headwinds, an uptick in domestic and intra-African business and trade growth is highlighting the importance of transactional banking on the continent. With Africa positioned as the world’s second fastest growing region, Standard Bank remains committed to facilitating and growing domestic business and intra-continental trade.

Standard Bank continues to position itself as the leading bank on the continent through its operations across 20 countries in Africa. Having built strong in-country advisory capabilities, Standard Bank is able to deliver a full range of corporate and investment banking services to clients across various emerging markets.

Additional accolades awarded to Standard Bank from the banking category for real estate across Africa include:

Best Overall Bank in South Africa

Best Overall Bank in Nigeria (Stanbic IBTC Bank)

Best Overall Bank in Ghana (Stanbic Bank)

Best Debt Capital Markets Bank in Angola (Standard Bank)

Best Debt Capital Markets Bank in Ghana (Stanbic Bank)

Best Equity Finance Bank in Ghana (Stanbic Bank)

Best Investment Managers in Ghana (Stanbic Bank)

Best Loan Finance Bank in Africa

Best Loan Finance Bank in Ghana (Stanbic Bank)

Best Loan Finance Bank in Nigeria (Stanbic IBTC Bank)

Best M&A Advisory Bank in Ghana (Stanbic Bank)

In all, Global Finance Magazine awarded Standard Bank 23 accolades across several categories, including: