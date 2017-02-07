Standard Chartered Cancels The Use Of Visa Cards Outside Of Zimbabwe…

By William Chui Standard Chartered cancels Visa cards outside Zimbabwe

A notification published in The Herald today by one of Zimbabwe’s internationally owned banks, Standard Chartered, states that the bank has cancelled the use of its Visa cards outside Zimbabwe with immediate effect. The action has been taken to “ensure best use of the increasingly scarce foreign currency resources” due to the poor funding of […]

