Starafrica deal in limbo

THE planned disposal of starafricacorporation’s 33 percent shareholding in Tongaat Hullet Botswana (THB) remains in doubt due to “shareholders’ contractual terms” barring the company from selling the stake to potential suitors.

Chairman, Joe Mutizwa, said the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)-listed conglomerate could find it difficult to sell the company, which has been on the market for over a year.

The disposal of starafricacorporation’s stake in THB was part of a broad strategy by the former to turn the corner.

Starafrica posted its seventh straight loss during the half-year ended September 30, 2016.

The company is meant to fulfil terms of a scheme of arrangement entered with creditors in 2013 to resolve a crisis that has affected the group for over five years.

The half-year financial results for the review period showed a serious working capital crisis for the group.

Current liabilities outstripped current assets by US$65,9 million, regressing from about US$60 million the previous year.

The crisis has forced starafrica to pursue a new scheme, called the “secondary scheme”, which will see the firm, once one of the ZSE’s bellwether counters, borrowing a further US$2,5 million for upgrading its plant in Harare.

“The success of the initial scheme rested in three key milestones namely the completion and commissioning of the upgraded portion of the plant at Goldstar Sugars Harare (GSSH), disposal of Bluestar Logistics (BSL) and the company’s 33 percent stake in Tongaat Hullet Botswana (Pvt) Ltd (THB).

“Of these, only BSL was disposed of in February 2016 while the disposal of THB is yet to take place due to shareholders’ contractual terms which limit starafrica’s latitude to dispose its shareholding to any interested party of its choice,” said Mutizwa.

“The refurbishment of the plant at GSSH has reached commissioning stage, which is expected to be finalised by February 2017. These delays constrained the company from settling scheme debts within the settlement periods stipulated in the scheme. The board then deemed it fit for the company to pursue a composite secondary scheme of arrangement with its creditors.

“THB will remain on the market but experiences from the past do not indicate any imminent possibility of a sale going through. The position, if and when sold, will be to apply the proceeds there from to settling of creditors per the same terms of the initial scheme which have been rolled forward into the secondary scheme,” Mutizwa added.

Starafrica’s operating loss narrowed by 84 percent during the review period, from US$1,98 million incurred last year to US$314,397, driven by significant improvement in production, efficiencies and sales, the company said.

Revenue rose by 117 percent from US$6,6 million last year to US$14,3 million.

Loss after tax decreased by 37,74 percent from US$5,3 million during the comparable period last year to a loss of US$3,3 million.“The reduction in losses was due to improved production at Gold Star Sugars Harare, improved profits at Country Choice Foods and the disposal of Bluestar Logistics which was making losses,” said Mutizwa. Finance costs increased from US$2,6 million last year to US$2,9 million as a result of compound interest on debt which remained unpaid over the period.

The tonnes of refined sugar produced by GSSH increased by 243 percent in the six month period to September 30 from 5 184 tonnes last year to 17 756 tonnes on the back of improved efficiencies in the plant.

Despite cut-throat competition from imported products and local substitutes, Country Choice Foods’ operating profit increased by 62 percent to US$214 910 in the period under review from US$133 005 realised in the same period previous year.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw