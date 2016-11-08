Stephen Curry shoots NBA three-point record in Warriors win

STEPHEN Curry claimed a record 13 three-pointers in a single game as Golden State Warriors beat New Orleans Pelicans 116-106 on Monday.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player had shared the previous record (12) with Kobe Bryant and Donyell Marshall.

His history-making exploits came three days after the 28-year-old had failed to record a three-pointer in a game for the first time in two years.

Curry had previously gone a record 157 games with at least one three-pointer.

This is how you respond to a bad game. After an embarrassing blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 116-106.

After trailing by as much as 21, the Pelicans showed some life early in the second half, clawing their way back into the lead while the Warriors went 4-for-15 to start the third quarter. But it was clear Stephen Curry wasn’t about to let this one slip away.

Curry failed to make a single 3-pointer against the Lakers and came out looking for his shot. Boy, did he find it. Curry finished with 46 points behind a record-setting thirteen three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson continued with his struggles at the three-point line, but did shoot 9-for-13 inside the arc, finishing with 24 points.

Almost as impressive as Curry’s feat was Draymond Green’s all-around game. Green scored only four points but had twelve rebounds, eleven assists, two steals, and two blocks. On top of that, he played a key part in keeping Anthony Davis scoreless for the first ten minutes of the fourth quarter. Davis’ first points of the final quarter came after the game was pretty much out-of-hand for the Pelicans.

In a surprise move, Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s first substitution for the night was Kevon Looney for Zaza Pachulia. Pachulia played an ineffective game so it’s hard to say if this is a sign of things to come or a one-off occurrence.

Warriors’ assistant coach Jarron Collins was asked about the Looney substitution at halftime and said that Looney had a knack for finding the basketball and getting rebounds. However, Looney didn’t make much of his opportunity, as his highest statistical total aside from minutes played was four personal fouls.

The Warriors suffered from the lapses in concentration and intensity that have plagued them so far this season. But when the Warriors locked in, the Pelicans were no match.

On Wednesday, the Warriors will welcome former players Harrison Barnes and Andrew Bogut back into Oracle Arena as they face off against the Dallas Mavericks. bbc.com/goldenstateofmind.com