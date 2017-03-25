By L.S.M Kabweza

The past several months have been quite bad for some Steward Bank customers. Some of the bank’s technology platforms have been going offline without explanation. Some customers have complained that their account balances in the system are often wrong. Some have complained that failed transfers somehow still reduce account balances, and that such errors go unreversed for […]

Steward Bank apologises for “unstable” banking system. Carries out another system upgrade

