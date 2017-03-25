Steward Bank apologises for “unstable” banking system. Carries out another system upgrade

0
Tech
March 25, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2017/03/steward-bank-apologises-unstable-banking-system-carries-another-system-upgrade/ target=_blank >Steward Bank apologises for “unstable” banking system. Carries out another system upgrade</a>
By

By L.S.M Kabweza

The past several months have been quite bad for some Steward Bank customers. Some of the bank’s technology platforms have been going offline without explanation. Some customers have complained that their account balances in the system are often wrong. Some have complained that failed transfers somehow still reduce account balances, and that such errors go unreversed for […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Steward Bank apologises for “unstable” banking system. Carries out another system upgrade

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer PostSteward Bank apologises for “unstable” banking system. Carries out another system upgrade
Older PostSteward Bank apologises for “unstable” banking system. Carries out another system upgrade

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Which network provides the best service?