By Nigel Gambanga

Steward Bank, an Econet Wireless Zimbabwe subsidiary left some of its clients stranded today when they couldn’t access its online banking services. Some of the users who registered complaints as early as 10 in the morning complained of an HTTP 504 error after logging into their accounts. There were some complaints made on social media […]

Steward Bank fails to deliver as its internet banking goes down for entire day, no explanation is provided

