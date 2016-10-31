Steward Bank records $2.5 million profit in 2016 half year, supported by transactional banking, EcoCash & cash shortages

It’s not all decline and recession for local mobile operator, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. For the financial year ended 31 August 2016, Steward Bank, Econet’s financial services institution record US$4.3 million in profit before tax, which was a 64% increase from the same period last year. This maintains Steward Bank’s positive growth turn and extends its profitable […]
