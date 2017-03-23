Streamline immigration policies to support STERP

As the country forges ahead with its 100-day action plan underpinned by the Short-Term Emergency Recovery Programme (STERP), it is important that the inclusive government revisits the country’s immigration regulation framework with a view to enhancing the country’s competitiveness.

All over the world, a country’s immigration laws and regulations are critical in attracting foreign direct investment and scarce skills. While it is accepted that a strict immigration policy regime is equally vital in safeguarding national security in view of globalisation and its attendant downside in the form of terrorism, it is without doubt that a friendly immigration policy regime confers more benefits to any country in terms of the smoother transfer of scarce human capital and investment.

For over a decade now, Zimbabwe has witnessed unprecedented brain drain and disinvestment owing to protracted economic and political crises. In the past, the country used to be an attractive tourist destination and had its significant share of foreign direct investment that was accompanied by skills inflows. This, sadly, is no longer the case. Numerous travel warnings issued by traditional tourism source markets have meant that the country has not been able to attract tourists as once used to be the case. As the United States of America and Germany take the lead in lifting these travel warnings, it is important that all stakeholders, the Department of Immigration and Control included, take a critical appraisal of their readiness to facilitate the smooth flow of visitors to this beautiful country. Whilst acknowledging the concept of reciprocity as it applies to the granting of visas, it is important that our policy-makers devote their energies on removing some of these barriers to facilitate smoother flow of tourists from the traditional source markets. It is Zimbabwe, more that these markets, that requires these tourists.

Apart from attracting tourists, a friendly immigration policy regime is vital in harnessing vital skills resident in the Diaspora. Here, we are not just talking about expatriates who may be needed in terms of infrastructural developments as part of national reconstruction. Emphasis is also being made on those Zimbabweans who may have had changes in their immigration status as a result of their emigration to other countries during the dark days of the past. Zimbabwe needs these skills more than ever before and so it is important that our immigration regulations are revamped to facilitate a smoother return of such skills.

It could be that some of our best science and technology specialists are now married to foreign spouses and have got even children who are technically considered citizens of other countries. It is important that our immigration regulations make it easier for such cases to be dispensed with quickly without a lot of bureaucratic red tape. It has to be said that human skills are the sin qua non of national economic development and STERP and other well-meaning policy directions cannot succeed without properly addressing the issue of skills.

The issue of streamlining immigration policy has to be construed within the framework of regional integration and globalisation.

The Southern Africa Development Com-munity (SADC) has to move with speed in ensuring that it has harmonised its immigration policies. This is particularly pertinent in view of the 2010 soccer showcase in South Africa. The introduction of a univisa regime within the SADC should be a boon to all countries within the region as it would allow visitors smooth passage and confer greater economic benefits.

Importantly, the region stands to benefit the most in terms of skills transfer than has hitherto been the case. Many researchers have established the positive links between friendly immigration policies and economic growth. One study by Robert LaLonde (2007) is very positive on the contribution of immigration to the USA: ‘Another way immigration policy contributes is that it can improve the flexibility of labour markets by providing another source of labour to aid adjustment to changing economic circumstances. Government regulation, such as the extent of border enforcement, can restrict the flow of unskilled immigrants into countries in general, and the US in particular. But nations, such as the US, can benefit from the immigration of unskilled workers’. This observation by LaLonde is particularly relevant to Zimbabwe at this juncture of transition.

In conclusion, it is vital that Zimbabwe takes a closer look at all its key policies, particularly immigration policy with a view to reforming them in such a way that thy in supportive rather than constraining noble policy directions as espoused under STERP and the 100-day action plan.

– Anthony Jongwe is Principal Consultant of Global Workforce Solutions (Pvt) Ltd- a company that offers innovative workforce management solutions, including migration advisory services to the private, public and not-for-profit sectors. He can be contacted via cell: 0913 002 275 or e-mail: consultgws@gmail.com