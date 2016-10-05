By L.S.M Kabweza

In an article dedicated to demonstrating that it’s taking Africa’s richest people too long to grasp the opportunity of investing in internet ventures, Nigerian Video on Demand (VOD) entrepreneur Jason Njoku says Strive Masiyiwa didn’t seem to understand their VOD business when he spoke to him last year. Jason Njoku founded and leads what is now one of Africa’s largest VOD companies. Called […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Strive Masiyiwa “didn’t seem to grasp” Iroko’s VOD vision, says Nigerian startup founder, Njoku

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed