By Nigel Gambanga

Strive Masiyiwa, the founder and Chairman of the Econet Group recently gave an update on the product development and roll-out plans of Kwesé TV, the pay-TV service owned by Econet Media, the entertainment subsidiary of the telecommunications group. In a post providing some entrepreneurial insights on Kwesé TV that were shared on his Facebook page, Masiyiwa highlighted […]

Strive Masiyiwa gives update on Kwesé TV – highlights flexible bouquet payments, 18 country roll-out, 60+ channels

