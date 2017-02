By Nigel Gambanga

Commenting on one of his recent blog posts, Masiyiwa recently highlighted the massive value being created by the IPO, particularly against the backdrop of its financial performance. He also expressed his interest in buying shares in Snapchat.

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Strive Masiyiwa to take part in SnapChat IPO? – African telecoms mogul expresses interest in the company’s shares

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed