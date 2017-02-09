By Nigel Gambanga

Strive Masiyiwa – image credit: econetwireless.com Mobile World Congress 2017 – this year’s edition of the mobile industry’s largest annual exhibition and conference -is around the corner. As the event that has consistently introduced the world to some awesome tech (Samsung usually launches its flagship device there) and interesting insights, it’s already inspired a lot of talk […]

Strive Masiyiwa will be a keynote speaker at Mobile World Congress 2017, the industry’s largest exhibition & conference

