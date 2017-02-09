Strive Masiyiwa will be a keynote speaker at Mobile World Congress 2017, the industry’s largest exhibition & conference

0
Tech
February 9, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2017/02/strive-masiyiwa-will-keynote-speaker-mobile-world-congress-2017-industrys-largest-exhibition-conference/ target=_blank >Strive Masiyiwa will be a keynote speaker at Mobile World Congress 2017, the industry’s largest exhibition & conference</a>
By

By Nigel Gambanga

Strive Masiyiwa – image credit: econetwireless.com Mobile World Congress 2017 – this year’s edition of the mobile industry’s largest annual exhibition and conference -is around the corner. As the event that has consistently introduced the world to some awesome tech (Samsung usually launches its flagship device there) and interesting insights, it’s already inspired a lot of talk […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Strive Masiyiwa will be a keynote speaker at Mobile World Congress 2017, the industry’s largest exhibition & conference

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer PostStrive Masiyiwa will be a keynote speaker at Mobile World Congress 2017, the industry’s largest exhibition & conference
Older PostStrive Masiyiwa will be a keynote speaker at Mobile World Congress 2017, the industry’s largest exhibition & conference

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Which network provides the best service?