By William Chui Strive Masiyiwa, Jeff Bezos founding of Amazon

” data-medium-file=”http://www.techzim.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Strive-Jeff-Bio-255×128.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.techzim.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Strive-Jeff-Bio-560×280.jpg”>

Finding content on the internet from authoritative people is difficult. Those that we’d love to hear from either haven’t caught on to the internet or just don’t have the time. However, there is one person who delightfully takes his time to chronicle his experiences and share with us tips on how to perfect the art […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Strive Masiyiwa’s version of the Amazon.com founding story fails to check out

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed