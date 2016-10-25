Suge Knight claims Dr Dre hired hitmen to kill him

JAILED rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight has accused hip-hop star Dr Dre of hiring hitmen to kill him.

In a lawsuit, made public on Monday, Knight alleges that Dr. Dre had tried to have him killed twice – in 2014 and 2015.

Knight, a co-founder with Dr. Dre of once thriving Death Row Records, is in jail awaiting trial on charges of running over and killing industry colleague Terry Carter in the parking lot of a Los Angeles-area fast-food restaurant in January 2015.

In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Knight claims he was defending himself as another man, filmmaker Cle “Bone” Sloan, allegedly pulled a gun on him.

Several months earlier Knight was shot seven times at a Hollywood party thrown by R&B star Chris Brown.

“Andre Young is responsible for both crimes,” the lawsuit said, referring to Dr. Dre by his given name.

“It is a well-known fact that Young and Knight are not friends,” said the lawsuit, which seeks financial damages.

A lawyer for Dr. Dre has reportedly dismissed the allegations as far-fetched.

Meanwhile, Cle Sloan, who was injured in the car park incident, has denied threatening Knight.

Knight has separately sued Chris Brown for a lack of security at his party. news.sky.com