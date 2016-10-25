Sulu Chimbetu requests Catholic Bishop to grace his wedding

DENDERA ace Suluman Chimbetu (34) has requested Roman Catholic Harare Diocese Bishop Robert Ndlovu to grace his wedding on December 3 in Harare.

Sulu announced his plans to wed Linda Samueriwo in June last year at Harare’s Private Lounge joint during his celebrations to mark his 33rd birthday.

On Sunday he attended a Roman Catholic Mass at St Francis Church, Waterfalls, where Ndlovu was presiding over a Catholic religious rite called confirmation, the last of three Catholic initiation rites after baptism and first Holy Communion.

Soon after popping up the question: “We grew up in the Catholic church…So, my wife what do you think about us wedding in the Catholic Church?” to his wife Linda, Sulu asked Ndlovu to grace his wedding amid cheers from Catholic faithful urging him to wed the couple.

While Ndlovu simply responded by smiling and nodding. For him to preside over the marriage, the wedding has to be announced in church and for three consecutive Sundays before it is solemnised.

Sulu will also grace a fund-raising dinner dance on December 2 at the same Waterfalls church where he said he would conduct his bachelor’s party.

St Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Waterfalls is the same church that Kudakwashe Gladman Munetsi wed Sharon Macheso, the first born of Sungura ace Alick Macheso in August 2014.