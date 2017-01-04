Takunda Ushe appointed FCB Managing Director

PORTCULLIS trading as Financial Clearing Bureau (FCB) has appointed Takunda Ushe to the position of managing director with effect from January 1, 2017.

Ushe takes over from Alan Goodrich.

Prior to this appointment, Ushe worked as the Bureau’s executive director responsible for business development and ICT.

Under his watch the company’s customer base has trebled and FCB became the largest Credit Bureau in Zimbabwe.

He has been spearheading the successful overhaul of Information technology infrastructure at the Bureau which has seen clients accessing more beneficial informative reports for better decision making.

Ushe is an experienced executive who has held pivotal senior roles in successful large and small private companies operating in information and communications technology and digital satellite transmissions.

He has has over seventeen years of working experience in marketing, enterprise risk management, administration and accounting.

Ushe holds a Chartered Institute of Management Accounts (CIMA) qualification and is pursuing another qualification in corporate law with the University of South Africa.

Ushe is also a Pastor with New Life Covenant Church under the guidance and mentorship of Bishop Tudor Bismark