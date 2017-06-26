Tanzania and Angola off to winning starts in 2017 Cosafa Cup

TANZANIA and Angola both started their 2017 Cosafa Cup campaigns with maximum points on the first day’s action of this year’s event.

Two teams of four teams are contesting the preliminary stages of the tournament for a spot in this weekend’s quarter-finals, where the six top-ranked nations in the region – namely South Africa, Swaziland, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana and Zambia – await.

Group A’s action kicked off at the Moruleng Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with tournament guests Tanzania 2-0 victors over Malawi thanks to a brace from forward Shiza Ramadhani, hos two clinical finishes in the first half enough to hand his side all three points.

In the later kick-off, Angola needed just four minutes to open the scoring against lowly opponents Mauritius, Augusto Quibeto’s smart finish putting his side in front.

The islanders made the Angolans work to protect their lead, and with no more goals scored over the 90 minutes, the game ended 1-0 in favour of Angola, who sit second in Group A behind Tanzania by virtue of goal difference.

Group A’s action continues on Tuesday, with two Group B matches scheduled for Monday as Mozambique take on Zimbabwe while Madagascar face off against Seychelles. – kickoff.com