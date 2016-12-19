Tanzanian website owner arrested for not disclosing online members personal details

By Batsirai Chikadaya

Co-founder of popular Tanzanian website Jamii Forums has been arrested under their Cyber Crime Law for not disclosing members personal data following requests from the police. Their offices were raided on the 14 of December 2016 where the co-founder, Maxence Melo, was picked up by police while other staff members were questioned. Jamil Forums is one […]

