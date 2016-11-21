Tebogo bows out for a Noma vs Thami finale

THE penultimate show of Idols SA did not disappoint. There was anticipation, excitement, tension and tears as the Top Three was cut down to the two who would be competing in next week’s finale.

It had been a busy and exciting week for Tebogo, Thami and Noma. Not only did they record their first ever singles, they also received VIP treatment in the form of a glam team for the shoot of the single covers.

Last night, they debuted their original music on stage, sealing their status as bona fide recording artists and performers.

Noma was the first to give Mzansi a taste of her upbeat, finger-snapping ditty called Want It to Fell Like It Did with You. Thami followed with his Afro soul love jam, Sthandwa. Tebogo finished the singles showcase with Do It Again, a reggae-rock infused dance number that had the audience bopping their heads and tapping their toes.

Just before Proverb announced the Top Two, the judges gave their predictions from last week’s performances. Gareth thought Noma was “sabotaged” with one of her song choices. Somizi and Randall concurred that the finale would be between Thami and Tebogo, while Unathi was noncommittal.

But like Randall said last week, this is anyone’s game and it was proven when Noma’s name was the first to be called as one of the two who will be in the finale. A few seconds later, Thami was announced as her challenger for next week’s Idols crown.

The race to the finish started in earnest when Noma and Thami battled it out over two rounds. First up was Noma serenading with Jennifer Hudson’s I’m Not Going, which led Gareth to proclaiming that she “absolutely” deserves her place in the final. “When I see Zwai Bala on his feet cheering like a fan, you should know you are good baby,” he said.

Thami’s counter song was a ballad version of Sorry by Justin Bieber. “Your voice is like izambane ene butter (potato with butter),” was Somizi’s assertion. Randall put the cherry on top when he said Thami’s “hard work and dynamism” were testament that “you haven’t just returned; you’ve arrived”.

Round Two saw Noma come back with an emotive performance of Rihanna’s Stay, to which Randall responded “Shine bright like a diamond.” Thami closed off the show with a stirring performance of Etta James’ All I Could Do Was Cry. “Take me to the water and drop me in the river!” Randall cried out.

What a way to waltz into next week’s finale!

More of this week’s entertainment was courtesy of a reunited Top 10 – minus Tebogo, Noma and Thami – who aptly performed Janet Jackson’s Together Again. Bucie also came on stage, spotting a sexy baby bump and giving her usual great performance. The Kalawa Jazmee crew gave Mzansi a throwback nostalgic kwaito medley with Mdu Masilela that had the crowd on their feet.

With only seven days left before the winner of Idols SA Season XII is announced at the finale in Carnival City, the battle lines have been drawn. Will it be Noma or will it be Thami? Let your fingers do the talking!

