By Edwin Chabuka

Another edition of the TECNO line of midrange devices, the Tecno L8 is coming in the mid-to-low end side of the mid range smartphone category. Target market is individuals not interested in cutting edge specs but just a basic device capable of lasting a lifetime before crying out for a charge and carry out normal […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Tecno L8 Review. Powerbank on Android.

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed