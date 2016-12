By Edwin Chabuka

Yesterday TECNO mobile signed a partnership with one of the premium football clubs Manchester City to be their Tablet and Handset partner. The partnership is said to be a ‘multi-year agreement’ and one that will definitely be a big one for the Chinese based Afrocentric mobile phone maker in terms of getting their brand out. Here […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

TECNO Mobile partners up with Manchester City FC [Update]

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed