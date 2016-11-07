TeleCash now offering its registered clients extra 10% on all international remittances they receive, benefits of bond notes and foreign currency shortages?

By Batsirai Chikadaya

Earlier today Telecel Zimbabwe announced it will be offering an extra 10% on all international remittances received via its TeleCash mobile money platform which has existing partnerships with remittance services like Hello Paisa, Mukuru and Mama Money. According to TeleCash Head of Mobile Financial Services, Violent Musunda, the 10% incentive will encourage the use of formal channels […]

TeleCash now offering its registered clients extra 10% on all international remittances they receive

