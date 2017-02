By Staff Writer

Telecash, the second most popular mobile money payments platform in Zimbabwe, will no longer accept DStv payments. Telecel (the company), sent out the statement to its customers this morning via SMS announcing the change: Dear Customer, Due to factors beyond our control, DSTV payments on Telecash will cease on 28 February 2017, till further notice. All […]

Telecash stops DStv payments

