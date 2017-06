By L.S.M Kabweza

Telecel Zimbabwe, the government owned operator has introduced a lottery for its subscribers called Lucky Number SMS. Using SMS, subscribers will make an entry for 15 cents a day for a chance to be the daily jackpot winner who gets $50,000 or, if there’s no jackpot winner, be one of several people who match only […]

Telecel introduces $50,000 daily lottery for 15 cents a day

