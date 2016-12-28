By Nigel Gambanga

Here’s something that Telecel broadband subscribers have already noticed over the past few days – the mobile network operator adjusted its daily data bundles before Christmas, reducing the data allowance on its daily bundles by half. Subscribers are now getting 150 MB of data for a US$1 subscription, down from 300 MB and $2 is now worth […]

Telecel makes its internet more expensive, reduces daily data bundles allowance by half & frustrates subscribers

