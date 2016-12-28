Telecel makes its internet more expensive, reduces daily data bundles allowance by half & frustrates subscribers

0
Tech
December 28, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2016/12/telecel-makes-internet-expensive-reduces-daily-data-bundles-allowance-half-frustrates-subscribers/ target=_blank >Telecel makes its internet more expensive, reduces daily data bundles allowance by half & frustrates subscribers</a>
By

By Nigel Gambanga

Here’s something that Telecel broadband subscribers have already noticed over the past few days – the mobile network operator adjusted its daily data bundles before Christmas, reducing the data allowance on its daily bundles by half. Subscribers are now getting 150 MB of data for a US$1 subscription, down from 300 MB and $2 is now worth […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Telecel makes its internet more expensive, reduces daily data bundles allowance by half & frustrates subscribers

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer PostTelecel makes its internet more expensive, reduces daily data bundles allowance by half & frustrates subscribers
Older PostTelecel makes its internet more expensive, reduces daily data bundles allowance by half & frustrates subscribers

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Is e-enrolment system for form one the answer?