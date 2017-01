By Nigel Gambanga

Telecel subscribers are currently enjoying cheaper access to the internet than subscribers on Econet after Telecel maintained its data tariffs in spite of a POTRAZ directive to set new floor prices. For $1, Telecel subscribers get 150 MB while $2 secures 500 MB. The bundles are valid for 24 hours. These prices are actually a […]

Telecel subscribers enjoy cheaper internet access as operator maintains old tariffs

