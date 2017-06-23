Telecel’s new promo rewards subscribers for reactivating lines

TELECEL has announced the introduction of a new promotion, dubbed Reactivation Promo, which gives suspended subscribers bonus airtime, data and SMSs for reactivating their inactive lines. The benefits are also available to new subscribers coming onto the network for the first time.

The reactivation promotion which is now live is giving new and returning pre-paid Telecel subscribers a welcome bonus of 2 minutes, 2MB data and 2 SMSs every day for a week to customers who reactivate their dormant lines or purchase a new line. The bonus airtime, data and SMSs are available immediately upon recharging the inactive or new line with $1 worth of airtime.

“The reactivation promo is meant to encourage new and old customers who have shown a keen interest in joining or re-joining the network following the value offers that we have recently launched into the market including the very popular Mega Bonus and Mega Boost,” commented Obert Mandimika, Telecel’s Communications and Branding Director.

“Telecel is working on new offerings and services as well as network upgrades which we believe coupled with our focus on affordability will see even more customers joining us,” said Mandimika.

The reactivation promo comes soon after the re-launch of Telecel’s popular Mega Bonus promo which gives the mobile network’s pre-paid subscribers an instant 100 percent bonus for on-net and off-net calls for all recharges of $1 or more.

This promotion, according to the company, is open only to pre-paid subscribers who have been suspended for non-activity for over 90 days on their number. It is closed to customers who have been completely disconnected from the network for non-activity over 365 days on their lines.