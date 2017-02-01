TelOne begins modernisation project; the new era of convergence

FIXED phone operator TelOne has begun the roll-out of the National Broadband (NBB) Project network under the US$98 million China Exim Bank facility, which has been granted a National Project status. The implementation of the network modernization project, which commenced late last year is expected to take a period of 18 to 24 months.

An upgrade of exchanges under the project will result in the modification of area codes and landline numbers across the country as TelOne moves to offer world-class, cutting edge communication solutions to every Zimbabwean guaranteeing that customers get more from their landline.

Upgrading our network means a whole new range of services and capabilities in the network. Customers will now be able to recharge their accounts in advance to avoid surprise bills at the end of the month. They can also enjoy enhanced crystal clear voice, faster internet speeds, Internet TV, Interactive Voice Response Services, video and tele-conferencing and toll free services. The new era of convergence will also bring seamless communication with more value-added services than ever before from TelOne.

Phase 1 of the National Broadband Project which has been partly completed includes;

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls link upgrade

Mutare-Harare-Bulawayo-Plumtree transmission upgrade

Harare–Mutare network upgrade

Set up of state of the art Harare Main and Mazoe Data Centres

Prepaid Billing System

Core Network Upgrade

Further exciting capabilities under the upgrade include: