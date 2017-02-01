By Nigel Gambanga

Zimbabwean fixed telecoms provider, TelOne has already started work on its US$98 million network modernisation project and over the next one and a half to two years it will be upgrading its exchanges and entire network to offer its subscribers better services. The project, financed through a US$98.6 million facility secured from China through the China Exim […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

TelOne begins US$98 million network project, promises better services, new products like social media bundles

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed