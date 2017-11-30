By Trycolyn Pikirayi

Today at the TelOne Centre For Learning (TCFL) graduation ceremony, the Permanent Secretary for Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr. Eng. S. Kundishora officially opened and launched new diploma programs as well as new courses for the institution. The new diplomas to be offered by TCFL effective January 2018 are as follows: Diploma […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

TelOne Centre for Learning launches new Diplomas and courses at Graduation ceremony

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed