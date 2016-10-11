TelOne Centre of Learning to host telecoms training from October to November: Effective Strategy, LTE, IP, Sales

0
Tech
October 11, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
By

By TelOne

The Article below is a sponsored article with content supplied by TelOne Center for Learning. After successfully providing telecoms training in May this year LTE course and a mini MBA, TelOne Center of Learning will this October and November host more telecoms training in Harare. The centre is once again partnering Informa Telecoms & Media, which is a leading authority in […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
TelOne Centre of Learning to host telecoms training from October to November: Effective Strategy, LTE, IP, Sales

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer PostTelOne Centre of Learning to host telecoms training from October to November: Effective Strategy, LTE, IP, Sales
Older PostTelOne Centre of Learning to host telecoms training from October to November: Effective Strategy, LTE, IP, Sales

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Is the market ready for bond notes?