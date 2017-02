By William Chui

TelOne, Zimbabwe’s only fixed line operator, has expanded area that are covered by their prepaid billing as they gear towards covering more areas. The service, which functions a lot like how users currently are using their cellphones (the prepaid ones), where you top-up first before making a call, has been live (for certain areas) from […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

TelOne expands prepaid billing. To scrape monthly billing…

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed