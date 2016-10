By Edwin Chabuka

Telone Center for learning will be launching a Bachelor of Engineering Honors Degree in Telecommunications Engineering. This comes after a partnership with National University of Science and Technology who will act as mentors to TCFL on this degree programme. TechZim received an invite for the launch that is to be held on Friday the 14th […]

Telone finally pulls through with the launch of their degree program

