By William Chui

Techzim attended the TelOne Data Center and Cloud Solutions launch this morning, held in Harare, where the Minister of ICT, Supa Mandiwanzira officially opened the centre. This was touted as the “first phase of the National Data Centre” and current capabilities of the centre not only include the ability to host huge amounts of data, but […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

TelOne Launch New Data Centre

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed