By Leonard Sengere

Telone is changing the way they package their data. Whereas they used to offer packages depending on whether you were on Fibre or ADSL, they now offer the same broadband packages for both Fibre and ADSL users. The new packages look like this: Home Basic – $15 (8GB download cap) Home Plus – $25 (30GB […]

Telone Revises Home Broadband Packages, Same Packages For ADSL and Fibre Users Offering More Data For Less

