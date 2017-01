By Nigel Gambanga

Local fixed internet provider TelOne Zimbabwe has adjusted its residential fibre packages unveiling a new lineup that now has the cheapest fibre to the home offer on the market. Its entry level package, the TelOne Fibre Starter package which was previously priced at $36 is now set at $23 and offers 20 GB of data […]

TelOne slashes its fibre internet prices, offers 20 GB for $23

