TelOne to get aggressive on debtors after US$123 million recoveries in 2016

STATES-owned fixed line operator, TelOne expects to recover US$165 million in debts this year after collecting US$123 million last year, an official said on Monday.

The parastatal, which is owed $271 million by various players across the economy, including the government, said in 2016 it managed to collect US$123 million after an aggressive debt collection strategy.

“TelOne is currently owed US$271 million by debtors who include government, corporates and residential clients. The company was able to collect US$123 million in 2016 and is targeting to collect US$165 million in 2017,” said Melody Harry, the company’s corporate communications manager.

In 2015, the company recovered US$190 million.

As of 2016, companies owed TelOne US$92 million, private homes US$83 million, the government US$41 million, parastatals US$36 million and local authorities US$10,6 million.

TelOne’s debts amounted to US$129 million to various suppliers.

Harry revealed that the company was negatively affected by the operating environment challenges which saw a decline in its revenues.

She said the company has a total broadband capacity of 105 000 ADSL and fibre to the Home combined and this is targeted to grow by 100 percent in 2017. The Source