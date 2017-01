By Nigel Gambanga

The $25 Home Plus package now offers 30 GB (with speeds of up to 3 Mbps) up from 20 GB (with speeds of 1 Mbps). The $42 Home Premier package’s data limit has been increased by 10 GB and now offers 60 GB (with speeds of up to 4 Mbps, an increase from 2 Mbps limit).

TelOne ups speeds & data allowances on its ADSL, now offers 30 GB for $25 & 60 GB for $42

