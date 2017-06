By Rufaro Madamombe

In April, we wrote about TelOne’s plans to launch a video streaming broadband package for its ADSL and fibre customers. Today, we received an invitation from TelOne for an event where they will be launching the new product. The product will be called Digital Entertainment On Demand (DEOD). It will offer video streaming and live streaming […]

Telone’s new video streaming service is launching this week

