By L.S.M Kabweza

In October, TelOne launched a new voice product called Talk+. It’s a VoIP service that uses Skype. Well, a flavour of it called Skype for Business. The “Business” word might mislead you into thinking Talk+ is a business product, but it is not. TelOne is targeting consumers. Whether using a business product for consumers is […]

TelOne’s Talk+ product, the diaspora opportunity, and its real competition

