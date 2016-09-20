Telone’s TelPay handle transactions worth US$4 million

FIXED mobile telecommunication company, TelOne has handled transactions worth US$4 million through its online payment platform TelPay which was launched last year.

This was revealed by the company’s managing director Chip Mtasa on Tuesday, when the company launched a new website and mobile application in a move aimed at increasing the company’s online presence as competition with the country’s three major mobile network providers – Econet, NetOne and Telecel intensifies.

“You may want to know that in the six months that TelOne online platforms have been active, transactions worth US$4million have been facilitated. It is therefore our conviction that the refreshed touch points would see these transactions doubling,” said Mtasa.

Telpay acts as an electronic payment channel for TelOne bills, buying WiFi vouchers and ADSL vouchers and for buying ZETDC prepaid electricity vouchers.

Payments can be made via mobile money platforms such Ecocash and Telecash, visa and MasterCard.

The new mobile app is armed with a Wi-Fi Hotspot locator that is expected to spur the growth for TelOne. TelOne currently has 200 wifi hotspots countrywide.

“The Mobile App WI-FI Hotspot locator is projected to boost sales through conveniences as they can now easily access the over 200 WI-FI Hotspots countrywide,” Head of Marketing and Business Development, Maureen Chirambaguhwa said.