Temba Mliswa dreams big

BUOYED by an unexpected victory in a tightly contested by-election, Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa is dreaming big: State House is his next stop.

Mliswa, who in October came back to haunt his former party after losing the Hurungwe West by-election last year under controversial circumstances, is on top of the world after defeating ZANU-PF in Norton and believes his eureka moment has arrived.

“When I won the Norton by-election, I wanted to inspire the nation that you can win an election by going to the electorate. I am a practical politician and anyone can win without belonging to any political party because ZANU-PF and the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) have failed,” Mliswa told the Financial Gazette.

From blasting MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai for failing to honour a pledge to grace his victory rally to the announcement of his presidential aspirations, Mliswa has become one of the most talked-about politicians in the country.

He too has not stopped talking and shooting away rapidly each time he gets the chance to open his mouth.

Some observers are, however, convinced that Mliswa is under a grandiose delusion following his win by aspiring to challenge President Robert Mugabe for the country’s top job.

Political analyst, Eldred Masunungure, said the euphoria of his Norton win had made him delusional.

“I think his victory has now gone to his head because he is overestimating his popularity to winning anything big. It is part of the euphoria of winning a hotly contested election,” said Masunungure, arguing that Mliswa would not replicate the Norton shocker in a presidential race.

“I do not think he has the capacity for national office because there are many dynamics (at play) and I do not think the same could be replicated at a national scale,” Masunungure said.

Mliswa believes his dexterity, charisma and magnetism won him the Norton by-election.

“I have got my own style as a politician and people like the way I do things. You should appreciate that,” said Mliswa.

But Masunungure argued that opposition political parties should be discreet when dealing with the former ZANU-PF legislator, warning that Mliswa was inconsistent like shifting sand.

“Inconsistency is his trademark –the flip-flopping is not surprising. He has a tendency of sailing with the wind. If the opposition decides to work with him, they should know that he is predisposed to change positions,” Masunungure pointed out.

During his campaign, Mliswa went against the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA)’s position against participating in by-elections, although NERA was magnanimous enough to support the former fitness trainer garner support against ZANU-PF’s Ronald Chindedza.

Mliswa’s sudden narrative changes have baffled political actors as he has somewhat turned from the victim of violence to bullish talk, challenging renowned political figures such as Tsvangirai.

Political commentator, Vince Mu-sewe, a secretary for economic affairs in the People’s Democratic Party, argues that Mliswa’s ambitions were not premised on facts.

He said the 2018 elections would have different dynamics from those that influenced the Norton by-election.

“I have said that we dare not project the Norton win into the future. We would be foolish to do so simply because 2018 is going to be a completely new game,” said Musewe, warning that ZANU-PF would regroup and remain a formidable force ahead of the 2018 elections.

“ZANU-PF has a tendency to pull together when the collective is under threat. Sure, it is certainly in transition, but I think the so called factions are most likely to fight in one corner in 2018 once they have resolved their differences,” Musewe said.

Some think Mliswa benefitted from protest votes since the Norton electorate was not prepared to vote the ruling party back into power.

Mliswa’s victory was sealed by ward 15, a former ZANU-PF stronghold, where he had previously faced hostile youths and agents allegedly unleashed by ZANU-PF politicians.

Musewe, however, said Mliswa had the democratic right to run for any public office.

“In my opinion, anyone can contest to be President. What matters is their probity and competence. Temba is therefore free to contest. Whether or not he would meet the necessary criteria in the eyes of voters is a matter still to be confirmed,” said Musewe.

Mliswa may draw political zest from the United States election where a political minnow, Donald Trump, stunned the Democrats by winning the vote.

Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton is likely to inspire many politicians to stand up and be counted, notwithstanding their backgrounds.

Like Trump, Mliswa is aiming at appealing to the common man on the street and addressing their daily challenges. The Norton legislator is convinced that Zimbabwe’s next president would be an independent candidate.

Mliswa said the electorate that voted for him in Norton was entirely new, dispelling reports of a protest vote.

“There was no protest vote, I had a record win,” Mliswa declared. – By Nyasha Chingono