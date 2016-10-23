Temba Mliswa wins Norton by-election

…Saviour Kasukuwere concedes defeat

INDEPENDENT candidate Temba Mliswa has overcome the odds to win the Norton by-election with 8 927 votes, beating Zanu PF’s Ronald Chindeza who polled 6 192 votes.

The seat was previously held by Chris Mutsvangwa, who was expelled from Zanu PF.

David Chingodzo of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) came a distance third with 89 votes

Conceding defeat on his Twitter account, Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere said Norton by-election outcome was a lesson for Zanu PF.

“Norton has eluded us, key lessons have been learnt. Thank you to our supporters for coming out and voting for our candidate,” twitted Kasukuwere.

“The message from the electorate is there for us to digest and we will return no doubt. Norton is home to great citizens and setbacks are normal,” he said.

In another twit, Kasukuwere said: “Norton ~ we will continue working together and fulfill our promises”.

Movement for Democratic Change Vice President and legislator for Kuwadzana East, Nelson Chamisa also twitted, “Temba Mliswa wins Norton election”.