Tendai Ndoro rescues Pirates against Polokwane

TENDAI Ndoro struck a last-gasp equaliser as Orlando Pirates drew 1-1 with Polokwane City at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean headed home at the death after Puleng Tlolane broke the deadlock with a superb strike in the 52nd minute.

Ndoro, who tops the scoring charts with six goals, helped Bucs retain third spot on the table with nine points from five games – level with City and SuperSport United, and four points behind Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows.

In a dull contest, new Pirates signing Thabiso Kutumela also came agonisingly close to scoring just before the interval, but he hit the upright after being teed up Mpho Makola. Kutumela took aim from a difficult angle, when a simple pass across the face of goal to strike partner Ndoro looked to be the better option.

Rise and Shine were also denied by the woodwork, as Simphiwe Tshabalala came unstuck just past the hour-mark.

Orlando Pirates: Mhlongo, Chabalala, Manyisa, Jele, Kutumela (Norodien 67′), Makola, Matlaba, Mobara (Nyauza 60′), Ndoro, Rakhale (Memela 68′), Sarr.

Polokwane City: Chigova, Semenya, Hlongwane, Tema, Mbonani, Seabi, Ramagalela (Jembula 45′), Manaka, Mncwango (Mncwango (Maponyane 90+3′), Tlolane (Ndou 87′), Maluleke. Kickoff.com