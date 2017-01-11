Tendai Ndoro scores for Zimbabwe in 1-1 friendly draw with Cameroon

TENDAI Ndoro scored for Zimbabwe as the Warriors held Cameroon to a 1-1 friendly draw in Yaounde on Tuesday night.

The Orlando Pirates striker has already scored 12 goals for his club this season and appears ready to fire for his country as well when the African Nations Cup kicks off this weekend.

Ndoro converted from a Cuthbert Malajila pass in the 14th minute to give Zimbabwe the lead against their more illustrious opponents.

However, Lorient striker Benjamin Moukandjo equalised from the penalty spot before the half-hour mark as the preparation match ended level.

Both sides made six changes in the second half, with Mamelodi Sundowns’ CAF Player of the Year nominee Khama Billiat coming on for Golden Arrows’ Kudakwashe Mahachi in the 64th minute.

READ: Mahachi: Warriors can spring a surprise

Former Kaizer Chiefs marksman Knowledge Musona replaced goalscorer Ndoro in the 67th minute, again showing the huge attacking depth Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa has to work with.

READ: Strong PSL presence in Zim squad

Cameroon open their Nations Cup campaign against Burkina Faso on Saturday night while Zimbabwe face Algeria – who thrashed Mauritania 6-0 on Tuesday – on Sunday evening.

STARTING TEAMS

Cameroon: Ondoa, N’Koulou, Teikeu, Oyango, Fai, Siani, Mandjeck, Moukandjo, Salli, Toko Ekambi, Tambe

Zimbabwe: Mkuvura, Bhasera, Nhamoinesu, Zvirekwi, Muroiwa, Katsande, Phiri, Mahachi, Malajila, Ndoro, E Rusike