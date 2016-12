By Garikai Dzoma

Now hardly an hour goes by without me receiving an unsolicited message begging me to make a purchase of some sort. The surprising thing is that these emails are distinctly local (Zimbabwean). What’s even more shocking is that some of the brands included in these emails are quite reputable brands that might be unwittingly taking part in this spamming practice.

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Thanks to WhatsApp Zimbabwe witnesses a rise in the scourge of spam

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed