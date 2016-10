By Batsirai Chikadaya

The IDC‘s report on worldwide smartphone shipments in the third quater of 2016 placed Samsung as the top shipped device worldwide with a total of 72.5 million units shipped against second placed rivals Apple who managed to ship 45.5million units (almost half Samsung) by the end of Q3 2016. Samsung achieved its figures despite a decline […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

The 3 Chinese brands competing with Apple and Samsung

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed